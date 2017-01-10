Bluffton Town Council to Debate Food Trucks, Rehab Facility

The Bluffton town council has a pair of interesting decisions on their plate Tuesday night.

The first, whether food trucks should be allowed to roll into town.

The issue of the rolling feasts has been debated for months, including during a series of contentious public hearings.

Some brick and mortar businesses like the Sippin Cow in Old Town Bluffton are afraid that “fly by night” food trucks will come in, take local businesses money and leave town. Christy Pinski says she’s had to pay fees and taxes, and is worried the truck owners will never give back to the community, just take their money.

“My building is here forever whether i make it or not,” explains Pinski. “and if you are a food truck and are just a fly by night then you can come in here take all the money you need to get and move on to the next place and there’s no stopping you, that’s my only negative.”

A second vote will decide on bring more health care and more jobs to the area.

The council is expected to vote on whether to rezone property on highway 170 for a new hospital.

Healthsouth wants to create the new 46,000 square foot, 38 bed facility on a now vacant lot in Seagrass station.

The company says it would be a rehabilitation facility for people who suffer from brain, cardiac spinal cord or other injuries.

Healthsouth says they would add more than 100 jobs to the area.