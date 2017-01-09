Tips From Former Smokers™: landmark anti-smoking campaign begins sixth year January 9

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —

Cigarette smoking remains the leading preventable cause of death in the United States. Since it began in 2012, the Tips From Former Smokers campaign has helped at least 500,000 smokers quit and inspired millions more to try to quit. The brave individuals in the Tips From Former Smokers ads give a voice to the more than 16 million Americans living with a smoking-related disease. This year, the Tips campaign will feature people with a variety of smoking-related conditions and diseases.

The Tips campaign is money well spent.

It has proven to be a “best buy” for public health at a cost of just $393 to save a year of life.

Smoking-related disease costs America nearly $170 billion a year in health care spending.The Tips campaign serves as an important counter to the $8.5 billion that was spent on advertising and promotion of cigarettes in the United States in 2014 — more than $23 million every day, or nearly $1 million every hour.

The money spent on this campaign is roughly equal to the amount of money the tobacco industry spends on advertising and promotion in about three days.

Information on the Tips is available at cdc.gov/tips. Downloadable copies of the ads for use by the media are available at plowsharegroup.com/cdctips.