State GOP wary as Republicans push repeal of health law

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2016, file photo, Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks at the Regional Judicial Opioid Initiative opening summit in Cincinnati. Congressional Republicans’ drive to repeal the 2010 health care law has financial and political repercussions for GOP leaders in the states and gives Democrats potential openings as they struggle to reclaim power lost during President Barack Obama’s tenure. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
ATLANTA (AP) — The looming health care debate in Washington could have widespread political effects around the country.

Some Republican governors worry their GOP colleagues in Congress could strip insurance benefits from voters back home. Democrats express similar concerns.

But Democrats also see political opportunity should the issue inflame voters who for six years have blamed President Barack Obama and his party for their frustrations on a sensitive policy matter.

Now, it will be President-elect Donald Trump and the Republicans who run Congress and most statehouses who must answer for the health care marketplace.

Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan still promise to repeal and replace the law Republicans deride as “Obamacare.” Democrats say the GOP can’t actually satisfy their conservative base and still keep the law’s most popular provisions.

