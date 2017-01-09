Senior Citizens, Inc. annual Blanket Drive

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – With the help of Starbucks, Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI) begins their annual blanket drive to help low-income seniors stay warm throughout the winter season.

If you are a senior in need of an extra blanket, it can be picked up at the SCI office (3025 Bull Street from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm). A photo ID and proof of income (low-income applicants only) are required.

SCI would like the community’s help with donations of new blankets dropped off at their headquarters, participating Starbucks shops, WSAV, and various locations throughout The Landings.

Those who donate to Starbucks will earn a free, tall, handcrafted Starbucks drink of their choice or any size brewed coffee through February 14.

Cash donations will also be accepted at the SCI office.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS:

Senior Citizens, Inc.; 3025 Bull Street

WSAV-TV; 1430 East Victory Drive

Starbucks at Bay Street; 135 W. Bay Street

Starbucks at Twelve Oaks; 5500 Abercorn Street, #45

Starbucks at Victory Drive (Skidaway Road); 2106 E. Victory Drive

Starbucks at Broughton; 1 E. Broughton Street

Starbucks at White Bluff & Abercorn; 7805 Abercorn, Suite 29a

Starbucks at Oglethorpe Mall; 7804 Abercorn Street

Starbucks at Pooler; 405 Pooler Parkway, Suite 100

Oakridge Fitness Center at The Landings; 71 Green Island Road

Franklin Creek Tennis Center at The Landings; 910 Franklin Creek Road

The Village Library at The Landings; 1 Skidaway Village Square

The Landings Company Real Estate office; One Landings Way North

For more information about SCI please call 912.236.0363 or visit online at www.seniorcitizensinc.org.