Senior Citizens, Inc. annual Blanket Drive

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – With the help of Starbucks, Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI) begins their annual blanket drive to help low-income seniors stay warm throughout the winter season.
If you are a senior in need of an extra blanket, it can be picked up at the SCI office (3025 Bull Street from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm). A photo ID and proof of income (low-income applicants only) are required.
SCI would like the community’s help with donations of new blankets dropped off at their headquarters, participating Starbucks shops, WSAV, and various locations throughout The Landings.
Those who donate to Starbucks will earn a free, tall, handcrafted Starbucks drink of their choice or any size brewed coffee through February 14.
Cash donations will also be accepted at the SCI office.
DROP OFF LOCATIONS:
Senior Citizens, Inc.; 3025 Bull Street
WSAV-TV; 1430 East Victory Drive
Starbucks at Bay Street; 135 W. Bay Street
Starbucks at Twelve Oaks; 5500 Abercorn Street, #45
Starbucks at Victory Drive (Skidaway Road); 2106 E. Victory Drive
Starbucks at Broughton; 1 E. Broughton Street
Starbucks at White Bluff & Abercorn; 7805 Abercorn, Suite 29a
Starbucks at Oglethorpe Mall; 7804 Abercorn Street
Starbucks at Pooler; 405 Pooler Parkway, Suite 100
Oakridge Fitness Center at The Landings; 71 Green Island Road
Franklin Creek Tennis Center at The Landings; 910 Franklin Creek Road
The Village Library at The Landings; 1 Skidaway Village Square
The Landings Company Real Estate office; One Landings Way North
For more information about SCI please call 912.236.0363 or visit online at www.seniorcitizensinc.org.