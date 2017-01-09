Accused airport shooter makes first court appearance

SAVANNAH,Ga. (WSAV) — Today the man accused of killing 5 people and injuring 6 others Friday at the ft. Lauderdale airport in Florida stood before a judge. The 26-year-old facing federal charges could get the death penalty. In less than 20 minutes inside a federal court, Iraq war veteran Esteban Santiago accused of killing 5 people in a shooting spree Friday learned he could now face the death penalty if convicted.

The 26 year old is facing federal charges involving murder, firearms and airport violence. Steve Frappier was among the passengers running for cover and he says that his laptop stopped a bullet. “It absolutely saved my life.”

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation. In November, Santiago told the FBI, that the government was controlling his mind, making him watch isis videos. He was put on a watch for mental illness and his gun was taken away; but soon after he was released and his gun returned to him.

Santiago ‘s brother in Puerto Rico believes It was a call for help and the government failed him. “They have responsibility in that, they knew it, that he had psychological problems.”

