Possible merger between Armstrong and Georgia Southern

Protest by Armstrong students - showing that tiger pride matters

Published: Updated:
merger-picture

A proposal to merge Armstrong and Georgia Southern has led to a protest. The consideration by University System of Georgia to consolidate the two schools has left some students asking questions.

The fate of Armstrong athletics and the future of said programs are uncertain with the looming possibility of a merger.  Another concern about the newly proposed Georgia Southern University has much to do with identity and the ability to hold onto the pride of which the name of Armstrong University gives; both for current students and for students past.

Chancellor Steve Wrigley made this statement

“Creating the New Georgia Southern University will combine the best of both institutions which are just an hour apart… It will create one institution with expanded regional presence and tailored degree programs … and enhance economic impact for the area”

WSAV News 3 – will continue to bring you coverage as more information becomes available.

