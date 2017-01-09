One of California’s famous giant sequoia trees has toppled over

Published:
big-tree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —  The pioneer cabin tree, seen in the picture above (2015), has toppled over from heavy rains over the weekend in Calaveras big trees state park. The iconic tree’s trunk was hollowed out in the 1880’s; so wide that cars could drive through its enormous trunk. The tree’s exact age and height were not immediately available, but sequoias can live as long as 3,000 years and measure more than 250 feet in height.

Giant sequoias are the world’s largest trees and are the largest living thing by volume.

