Officer shot in Orlando, manhunt ongoing for suspect

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida says it’s conducting a massive manhunt for a suspect in the shooting of an Orlando police officer.

The sheriff’s office said Monday it was searching for 41-year-old Markeith Lloyd in an area of northwest metro Orlando.

Orlando police announced the officer’s death on its official Twitter account Monday morning. The shooting happened near a Walmart store in Orlando earlier Monday morning.

The tweet said, “One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words.” With the Twitter post was a video of the officer’s body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher.

Police tell news outlets that suspect Markeith Loyd is still on the run. A massive manhunt is underway and several schools are in lockdown mode.

The Orlando Police Department identified Lloyd as the suspect in the shooting Monday morning of the Orlando police officer near a Wal-Mart store.

No additional details were provided about the shooting or the condition of the officer.

The Orlando Sentinel reports at least seven Orlando police officers and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were seen escorting an ambulance carrying the officer to the hospital shortly after the shooting.

Traffic has been detoured around the area.

A news conference is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. at Orlando Regional Medical Center.