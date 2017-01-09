Meryl Streep wins a lifetime achievement award and uses acceptance speech to declare ‘Trump’ heartbreak

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (WSAV) — For six minutes at the Beverly Hilton – emotion and pleas for humanity rang true out of the famous 90210. Meryl Streep walked on stage to receive the Cecil B. DeMille award and she addressed the crowd as being part of the most vilified part of society these days, “Hollywood. Foreign.and Press.” She also said,  “So, Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if we kick them all out, you’ll have nothing
to watch but football and mixed martial arts which are not the arts.”

 

The Impact Moment 

“It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter,
someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still
can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life.” — Meryl Streep

 

President-Elect Donald Trump’s Response  (Read From Bottom — Up)  

 

