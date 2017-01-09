Making a Difference: Youth summit encourages young people to be the change they want to see

How do we implement CHANGE in community? Be the Change is a volunteer-driven youth advocacy group working to ensure every young person matters by building resources to inspire, educate, organize, and advocate for them.

Savannah organizer, Teia Acker, joins us at the table to talk about how you can get your children involved.

Details:

Be The Change Youth Summit

Saturday, January 14

9 am – 3 pm

West Broad Street YMCA

1110 May Street

FREE for kids 11 – 16

Breakfast & lunch will be served

Click here to register.

