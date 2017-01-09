Lane closures this week on SR 21 in Port Wentworth

SAVANNAH,Ga. (WSAV) — Contractors for Georgia DOT will install lane closures on SR 21 in both directions between Hendley Road and Highway 30 in Port Wentworth. The installation will occur between the hours of 9 a.m.and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10th through Friday, January 13th. Lane closures will be utilized to complete grading on the outside shoulders and median. All work is weather contingent. This temporary lane closure is necessary for the contractor to reconstruct the existing interchange to a diverging diamond interchange to improve traffic.

This is a WORK ZONE and extreme caution is necessary. Motorists are advised to reduce speeds as they travel through this and all work zones. Message signs, barrels and/or cones will be utilized to alert the public of the upcoming changes. Drivers should be aware that personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to travel lanes.

When

Daily between 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Tuesday, January 10 through Friday, January 15, weather permitting.

Where

SR 21 Northbound and Southbound in Port Wentworth between Hendley Road and Highway 30 in Chatham County.