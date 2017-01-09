Historic Savannah Foundation to host 11th annual race for preservation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) —

WHAT: Historic Savannah Foundation’s (HSF) 11th Annual Race for Preservation. Registration is officially open for the 2017 Annual Race for Preservation presented by Livingood’s Appliances and Bedding. HSF is also partnering with Fleet Feet Sports to produce the 5K and 10K routes which expose runners, spectators, and the Savannah community to the importance of preservation.

The Race showcases five historic neighborhoods (Landmark, Victorian, Thomas Square Streetcar, Ardsley Park-Chatham Crescent, and Parkside) and two historic parks (Forsyth and Daffin). Title Sponsor, Livingood’s Appliances and Bedding, along with Gold Sponsors Seacrest Partners, Inc. and Critz Auto Group, Silver Sponsors Felder & Associates Architecture and Interior Design and Celebritees, Bronze Sponsors Georgia Power and Brasseler USA Dental Instrumentation, The Cottage Shop, JTVS Builders, and Moon River Brewing Company, Starting Line Patrons Governomics, Mingledorff’s Inc., American Craftsmen Renovations, and Atlantic Foot and Ankle are ensuring a successful race. All race proceeds benefit the ongoing preservation work of HSF.

WHEN: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 8 a.m.

WHERE: Bull and Gaston, Forsyth Park, Savannah, Georgia 31401

COST: Race registration fees — from $25 to $50 — are structured to offer savings for early birds, military, first responders, and students, as well as rates for groups with a minimum of 10 race participants. Participants can register online at runsignup.com, myHSF.org, or at Fleet Feet Sports Savannah.

MORE INFORMATION: Registration is open through February 23. Late registrations will be available during the packet pickup at Fleet Feet Sports Savannah on Waters Avenue on Friday, February 24, 2017, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Contact Frances Colón at fcolon@myHSF.org or visit http://www.myhsf.org/special-events/race-for-preservation/.

ABOUT HISTORIC SAVANNAH FOUNDATION:

Historic Savannah Foundation is a non-profit historic preservation organization supported by a strong and dedicated membership. HSF was established in 1955 in order to save the 1820 Isaiah Davenport House from demolition. From this initial project, Historic Savannah Foundation launched a Revolving Fund which has since saved 360+ buildings. The mission of Historic Savannah Foundation is to preserve and protect Savannah’s heritage through advocacy, education and community involvement.

For more information, visit myHSF.org or DavenportHouseMuseum.org.