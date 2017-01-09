Hilton Head Island-Bluffton chamber of commerce leadership class announces project

Matthew's Oak in shelter cove community park

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC January 9, 2017 – Replacing a mature oak tree lost to Hurricane Matthew will be the class project of the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class of 2016-17.
The tree, named Matthew’s Oak, will be planted in the Shelter Cove Community Park and dedicated on Arbor Day, April 28. A plaque dedicated to first responders will also be installed.
For 31 years, the the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Leadership Program has been informing, educating and cultivating leaders in southern Beaufort County. Each class completes a capstone project based on a need identified in the community. Past projects include wayfinding kiosks on Daufuskie Island, signage at Mitchelville, playground equipment in DuBois Park, among many others.
For more information about the Leadership Program, visit www.LeadershipHHIB.org.

