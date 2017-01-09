Golden Globe Awards: The winners list

(CNN) The 74th Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday.
Here’s a look at who was in the running. Winners are indicted with an asterisk (*) and “WINNER”:
Movies
Best Motion Picture – Drama
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“Hell or High Water”
“Lion”
“Manchester by the Sea”
“Moonlight” *WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
“20th Century Women”
“Deadpool”
“Florence Foster Jenkins”
“La La Land” *WINNER
“Sing Street”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Amy Adams – “Arrival”
Jessica Chastain – “Miss Sloane”
Isabelle Huppert – “Elle” *WINNER
Ruth Negga – “Loving”
Natalie Portman – “Jackie”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Casey Affleck – “Manchester by the Sea” *WINNER
Joel Edgerton – “Loving”
Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”
Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic”
Denzel Washington – “Fences”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Colin Farrell – “The Lobster”
Ryan Gosling – “La La Land” *WINNER
Hugh Grant – “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Jonah Hill – “War Dogs”
Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Annette Bening – “20th Century Women:
Lily Collins – “Rules Don’t Apply”
Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”
Emma Stone – “La La Land” *WINNER
Meryl Streep – “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight”
Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”
Simon Helberg – “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Dev Patel – “Lion”
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – “Nocturnal Animals” *WINNER
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis – “Fences” *WINNER
Naomie Harris – “Moonlight”
Nicole Kidman – “Lion”
Octavia Spencer – “Hidden Figures”
Michelle Williams – “Manchester by the Sea”
Best Animated Feature Film
“Kubo and the Two Strings”
“Moana”
“My Life as a Zucchini’
“Sing”
“Zootopia” *WINNER
Best Director
Damien Chazelle – “La La Land” *WINNER
Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals”
Mel Gibson – “Hacksaw Ridge”
Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight”
Kenneth Lonergan – “Manchester by the Sea”
Best Screenplay
Damien Chazelle – “La La Land” *WINNER
Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals”
Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight”
Kenneth Lonergan “Manchester by the Sea”
Taylor Sheridan – “Hell or High Water”
Best Original Score
“Moonlight”
“La La Land” *WINNER
“Arrival”
“Lion”
“Hidden Figures”
Best Original Song
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – “Trolls”
“City of Stars” – “La La Land” *WINNER
“Faith” – “Sing”
“Gold” – “Gold”
“How Far I’ll Go” – “Moana”
Best Foreign Language Film
“Divines” – (France)
“Elle” – (France) *WINNER
“Neruda” – (Chile)
“The Salesman” – (Iran/France)
“Toni Erdmann” – (Germany)
TV
Best TV series – Drama
“The Crown” *WINNER
“Game Of Thrones”
“Stranger Things”
“This Is Us”
“Westworld”
Best performance by an Actor in a TV series – Drama
Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot”
Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”
Matthew Rhys – “The Americans”
Liev Schreiber – “Ray Donovan”
Billy Bob Thornton – “Goliath” *WINNER
Best performance by Actress in a TV series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”
Claire Foy – “The Crown” *WINNER
Keri Russell – “The Americans”
Winona Ryder – “Stranger Things”
Evan Rachel Wood – “Westworld”
Best TV series – Musical or Comedy
“Atlanta” *WINNER
“black-ish”
“Mozart In The Jungle”
“Transparent”
“Veep”
Best performance by an Actor in a TV series — Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson – “black-ish”
Gael Garcia Bernal – “Mozart in the Jungle”
Donald Glover – “Atlanta” *WINNER
Nick Nolte – “Graves”
Jeffrey Tambor – “Transparent”
Best performance by an Actress in a TV series – Musical or Comedy
Rachel Bloom – “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep”
Sarah Jessica Parker – “Divorce”
Issa Rae – “Insecure”
Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”
Tracee Ellis Ross -“black-ish” *WINNER
Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“American Crime”
“The Dresser”
“The Night Manager”
“The Night Of”
“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” *WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riz Ahmed – “The Night Of”
Bryan Cranston – “All The Way”
Tom Hiddleston – “The Night Manager” *WINNER
John Turturro – “The Night Of”
Courtney B Vance – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman – “The Night Manager” *WINNER
Lena Heady – “Game Of Thrones”
Chrissy Metz – “This is Us”
Mandy Moore – “This is Us”
Thandie Newton – “Westworld”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sterling K Brown – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Hugh Laurie – “The Night Manager” *WINNER
John Lithgow – “The Crown”
Christian Slater – “Mr. Robot”
John Travolta – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Felicity Huffman – “American Crime”
Riley Keough – “The Girlfriend Experience”
Sarah Paulson – “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” *WINNER
Charlotte Rampling – “London Spy”
Kerry Washington- “Confirmation”