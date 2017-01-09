Free mammograms to be offered to eligible women

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Chatham County’s Health Department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP) and St. Joseph’s/Candler Mobile Mammography Program will be offering mammogram screenings for women who meet the eligible guidelines.

You can be screened Monday, January 30 from 8:30 to 3 pm at the Chatham County Health Department (1395 Eisenhower Drive).

Women who meet certain annual income guidelines and are 40-64 years of age without insurance will be eligible to receive a screening mammogram at no cost.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted. To make an appointment, please call (912)356-2946.