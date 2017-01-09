Entire school bus engulfed in flames

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nearly two dozen students are safe after they were rescued from a burning school bus in Tennessee. Flames engulfed the entire school bus in Alcoa early this morning.

The bus driver heard a loud pop in the rear of the bus, pulled over and started getting the students out. The cell phone video was shot by a man who lives in the area. he said he heard an explosion, rushed out of bed and helped the driver rescue all 20 students.

Fortunately no one was injured and another bus arrived to take the students to school. Fire officials are investigating what caused the fire.