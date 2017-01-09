Enrollment assistance for health insurance & children’s helth insurance through the Affordable Care Act

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — FREE in-person, enrollment and renewal assistance for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace and Children’s Health Insurance (Medicaid & PeachCare for Kids) will be available:

Savannah Civic Center on Monday, January 9 3:00PM-7:00PM (Please arrive by 6:00PM)

Bull Street Library on Tuesday, January 10, 5:00PM-8:00PM (Please arrive by 7:00PM)

Certified Navigators from Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care Center and J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center will be available to assist with Marketplace applications. Enrollment Specialists will provide enrollment and renewal help (Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids) for parents and legal guardians. Assistance is on a first come, first served basis.

If you are unable to come to the event, you may make an appointment at any time with Navigators at Curtis V Cooper, 912-527-1142, and J.C. Lewis, 912-721-6726. For children’s health coverage, call the Coastal Campaign for Healthy Kids at 912-661-1290.

January 31, 2017 is the last day you can sign up for coverage through the ACA Marketplace!

We ask everyone to bring a government-issued ID and all necessary documentation including proof of income, Social Security #s for the entire household & any information on job-related health insurance (if applicable).

This event is free and open to the public.