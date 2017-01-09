Depot Sergeant Major to retire, relinquish post

SAVANNAH,Ga. (WSAV) — Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez will assume his post from Sgt. Maj. Angela M. Maness as depot sergeant major on Parris Island at 1 p.m. on Jan. 13th, 2017. After serving more than two years as the sergeant major of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region, Maness will retire with almost 30 years of honorable service.

Rodriguez comes to the depot after serving as the sergeant major of Headquarters Regiment, 1st Marine Logistics Group, at Camp Pendleton, Calif. Maness became the sergeant major of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Eastern Recruiting Region in November 2014