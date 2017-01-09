Construction continues on state route 204

East and West Bound Lane Closures Scheduled

TRAFFIC ALERT
WHAT:             Contractors for the Georgia DOT will be installing a temporary lane closures with reduced speed limits on SR 204 in both directions between King George Boulevard and Pine Grove Road in Chatham County. Lane closures are scheduled westbound                              between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. and eastbound between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. starting Tuesday, January 10 and Wednesday, January 11. All work is weather contingent.
 
           These temporary lane closures are necessary for the contractor to complete multiple construction operations occurring at this location. Motorists should expect delays within this work zone.
 
WHEN:              Tuesday, January 10 and Wednesday, January 11:
                                    Westbound between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.
                                    Eastbound between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., weather permitting.
 
WHERE:           S.R. 204 between King George Boulevard and Pine Grove Road in Chatham County.
 
ADVISORY:    Motorists are advised to reduce speeds as they travel through this and all work zones. Message signs, barrels and/or cones will be utilized to alert motorists of the upcoming changes. Drivers should be aware that personnel and equipment will be                                 operating in close proximity to travel lanes.

