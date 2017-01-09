Concerns raised during healthcare enrollment season

SAVANNAH, Ga. – “We have not had as many as we normally have in previous years and I think that is because of the confusion,” Lisa Hayes, the executive director of Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council, said.

With talk from Senate and the President-elect Donald Trump about repealing the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, may be scaring some people without insurance.

“I understand the stress that many families are under and the idea that they think once they get health insurance that they’re going to be kicked off of health insurance,” Hayes said.

Empty seats and no one to help is what a room in the Savannah Civic Center looked like Monday night.

Organizers hosted a free health insurance enrollment and renewal event for those in need.

“Children need health insurance,” Hayes said. “Most families, or many families, here in our area are eligible for your reduced health insurance through Medicaid and the CHIP program.”

A handful of people had the opportunity to sit down face-to-face with an adviser to help point them in the right direction for affordable insurance.

“Health bills can bankrupt a family and when you have an accident or a major illness not having health insurance can devastate your finances,” Hayes said.

Advisers and navigators want to make sure you are covered no matter what happens.

Especially since coverage is good this entire year…for now.

“I do want to assure them that if they do enroll through the ACA that that will get them health insurance coverage for the 2017 calendar year,” Hayes said. “I cannot comment on what might happen after that period. We are waiting just like everyone else to see what happens.”

Organizers want to reassure you that it’s not being repealed right now. They advise you to go and get the coverage you need.

There are several other events like this you can attend this week. Below is a list of times, dates and locations.

Bull Street Library on Tuesday, January 10, 5:00PM-8:00PM (Please arrive by 7:00PM)

Long County Library in Ludowici on Saturday, January 14, 10:00AM-1:00PM (please arrive by 12:30pm)

Savannah Convention Center on Saturday, January 14, 9:00AM-5:00PM