Cold stuns sea turtles

SAVANNAH,GA. (WSAV/KRIS)– Hundreds of sea turtles are on the mend after cold waters left them paralyzed and helpless. The turtles washed up along the Texas coast near Corpus Christi over the weekend. Many were taken to the Padre Island National Seashore Sea Turtle Science and Recovery center.

“Turtles are helpless when they’re on the shoreline. If they’re not found quickly and brought into rehab they will die due to predation from coyotes or birds or exposure to the elements,” said center director Dr. Donna Shaver.

Once brought in, they are warmed slowly with towels. Then weighed, measured, and tagged.