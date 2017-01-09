Can you identify this grand larceny suspect who stole a spiral staircase ?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The pictured individual is seen on video surveillance stealing a spiral staircase. This incident is said to have occurred between December 27th and December 30th (2016) on Lady’s Island (Beaufort County). The only details regarding the suspect at this time, is that the person appears to be taller male using a cane with his left hand. Below is a gallery provided. WSAV will update you if we get in new video of this odd theft.

If you have any information about this individual please contact Investigator Disbrow at 843-255-3407. You may also call Beaufort County Dispatch at (843) 524-2777. Reference Case 16S273439.

MAKE THE CALL, STAY ANONYMOUS, EARN A REWARD:

TO REPORT CRIME, CITIZENS CAN CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372) OR TEXT THE WORD TIPSC WITH A MESSAGE TO CRIMES (274637)