Authorities identify victim of fatal fire

Savannah (WSAV) – Savannah Fire investigators continue their examination of a fatal house fire on the city’s south side.

They were dispatched to 10533 Gray Fox Way around 1:30 Sunday morning and encountered heavy smoke and

flames that had already breached the roof of the one-story home.

While attacking the flames, firefighters discovered a man inside the living room. They were able to remove the him from the structure and administer first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. Despite emergency medical treatment on scene, the victim died if his injuries.

The Chatham County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as James Nance. His age and hometown have not been released.