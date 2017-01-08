Authorities identify victim of fatal fire

andrew james wsav news 3 reporter By Published: Updated:
Savannah Fire
Savannah Fire

Savannah (WSAV) – Savannah Fire investigators continue their examination of a fatal house fire on the city’s south side.

They were dispatched to 10533 Gray Fox Way around 1:30 Sunday morning and encountered heavy smoke and
flames that had already breached the roof of the one-story home.

While attacking the flames, firefighters discovered a man inside the living room. They were able to remove the him from the structure and administer first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. Despite emergency medical treatment on scene, the victim died if his injuries.

The Chatham County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as James Nance. His age and hometown have not been released.

Related Posts

1 thought on “Authorities identify victim of fatal fire

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s