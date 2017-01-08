Savannah Fire investigating deadly Fire

Savannah, GA (January 8, 2017) – Savannah Fire investigators continue their examination of the scene of a fatal house fire on the city’s south side.

Savannah firefighters were dispatched to 10533 Gay Fox Way around 1:20 a. m. and encountered heavy smoke and flames that had already breached the roof of the one-story home.

While attacking the flames, firefighters discovered a male resident in the living room area of the home. They were able to remove the victim from the fire and administer first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. Despite emergency medical treatment on scene, the victim died if his injuries.

Identification of the victim is being withheld until proper next of kin notifications are made.

SFES investigators continue their efforts to determine a cause and origin for the fire.