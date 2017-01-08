One Person Rescued in Hilton Head Condo Fire

Hilton Head Island,

One person was injured after a fire broke out on Hilton Head Island this morning.

Firefighters were called to the Sea Cloisters Condos on 50 Starfish Drive around 7:30 a.m. They found heavy smoke and fire coming from the third floor of the building.

Officials say one person was trapped inside one of the units. Firefighters rescued that person who was then transported to the hospital. No word yet on the victim’s condition.

Only one unit sustained major fire damage, several others received minor smoke and water damage.

Investigators say the fire was accidental.