Local shelters take in dozens over chilly weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The cold temps, three nights in a row, have left some local shelters in the Savannah area full with those needing to get out of the cold.

Shelters like the Old Savannah City mission have a policy that when it’s colder than forty degrees they turn away no one and do their best to make room for them to sleep.

“Where ever we can put somebody at, we’re going to put them there,” says Richard McClure.

Forty beds and dozens of mats will be how these men and women make it through the night as temperatures in Savannah fall below freezing.

“We genuinely care, this is not a game we really care and you cannot fake this,” says McClure.

You cannot fake that the Old Savannah City Mission like several inner city shelters will be full this weekend. They fed and slept already more than a hundred people.

“It’s very important when you ain’t got now place else to go and you know where you need to go and sometimes people have shelters like these people, that’s where they need to be,” says Maurice Williams who volunteers.

Richard McClure and Maurice Williams work there but have also relied on places like the shelter in the past to keep them warm.

“Some people got killed last year because of staying outside in the cold. So we’re trying to make sure they come inside and have a warm place to stay and a warm meal,” says Williams.

A warm meal all donated and this being the beginning of January they are still in need of more help however it can come.

“Well we can always use more blankets and my thing is, what I haven’t seen a lot of is coats,” says McClure.