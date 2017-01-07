What you need to know with local tree recycling changes

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Because of cold and wet weather across the area, plans to conclude the tree recycling around Savannah and Chatham County have been pushed back.

The first weekend in January marks the end of the Christmas season for many families across the country. With that, it becomes time to take decorations down as well as the tree.

For weeks now the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport has been allowing families to dump Christmas trees in their waste lot along Aggett Drive. That intended to end this weekend, but because of weather, they are prolonging the event.

“We just felt like we needed to extend it through the weekend because the weather is really cold, nasty today, we wanted to make sure people still had an opportunity to get out and bring their trees if they wanted to do so.,” says airport marketing director Lori Lynah.

“Bring one to the Chipper” is a program sponsored by Keep Georgia Beautiful. The airport will take the trees, grind them, and reuse the mulch around their airport grounds.

Airport officials tell News 3 they will have the chipper ready to go Monday January 10th, if need be, they will extend the tree recycling through this upcoming Thursday the 12th. Local Home Depot stores take part in the event each year and the E Victory Drive and Abercorn locations are accepting recycled trees this week.