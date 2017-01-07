SCCPSS Student Success Expo draws thousands

SAVANNAH, GA. Despite the cold and gloomy skies, an estimated ten thousand people packed inside the Savannah Mall for the 8th annual Savannah Chatham County Public School System’s Student Success Expo.

The events featured live entertainment, prizes and a focus for K-12 students to receive insight on future steps for schooling, college or career paths.

Students were able to interact and ask questions with faculty and students about different “Choice Programs,” charter schools and regular schools as a part of the SCCPSS.

But the event’s coordinator, Dr. Angie Fields, wants everyone to know that the expo can only provide so much to a student.

“The next step for students is to come to school. The next step for them is to come so we can show them that the activities that were seeing today is not just for today but an opportunity for them to see that these activities take places through every single day,” she said.

The 2017 enrollment for Choice Programs and charter schools are now open. Click here for details and deadlines.