Fort Lauderdale Airport reopens after shooting

In this still image from video provided by NBC TV Local10, people stand on the tarmac after shots were fired at the international airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Local10 and other news media outlets reported Friday that multiple people were shot. (NBC TV Local10 via AP)
Caption: In this still image from video provided by NBC TV Local10, people stand on the tarmac after shots were fired at the international airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Local10 and other news media outlets reported Friday that multiple people were shot. (NBC TV Local10 via AP)

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has reopened following the terminal shooting that left five people dead and eight wounded.

Officials said on Twitter the airport reopened for commercial flights at 5 a.m. Saturday, although many flights are canceled or delayed. Local media reported long lines of passengers were forming outside terminals.

Terminal 2 remained closed Saturday morning. That’s where police say 26-year-old Esteban Santiago allegedly opened fire in a baggage claim area after retrieving a handgun from his checked luggage. Santiago remained jailed pending official charges.

The FBI and sheriff’s office planned a news conference later Saturday morning.

Airport officials also say they are trying to match more than 20,000 bags and personal items with their owners. Authorities say it is a complex and time-consuming process.

