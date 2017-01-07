American Red Cross shares cold weather safety tips

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This weekend we’re expecting some much cold-er temperatures that many of us are used to experiencing.

And whether you love it or hate it, you need to know how to keep you and your family safe.

News 3’s Courtney Cole is On Your Side with some ways you can prepare for the weather.

Two weeks have passed since Winter has officially begun. But this weekend, it’s finally starting to feel like it in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Temperatures in the 20s, 30s, and 40s, are expected to make their way through out area…and although we’re not expecting any snow like we’ve seen in some years past, it doesn’t mean you don’t need to prepare.

If you’re going to be outside, Esther Sheppard, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southeast and Coastal Georgia, suggests dressing in layers.

“If you get warm, you pull them off. However, if you have layers on that helps your body retain heat. Always cover your fingers as well as you head, that always helps you retain heat as well.”

Sheppard also says staying hydrated in cold weather is crucial.

If your plans don’t take you outside into the elements, here’s what you can to prepared your home.



“It’s recommend that you keep your home at an even temperature that you don’t necessarily turn it up or down keep it very even temp wise, to keep your garage door closed if you have one, and also have a slow drip on your faucets,” Sheppard told News 3.

Just-in-case you have to stay inside your home longer than expected, preparing an emergency kit helps, too!



“You do want to make sure you have milk, you have bread and you have items in case the power goes off….or perhaps you’re going to be with children, you want to make sure they have what they need, whether it be formula, diapers, wipes, those types of things,” Sheppard said.

The American Red Cross also suggests you:

-Check your smoke alarms to make sure they’re working properly

-Keep any heating appliances 3-4 feet away from flammable items like bedding and curtains

Click here to visit the American Red Cross for additional information.