One of the things we talk about a lot on The Bridge is motivating our children — and ourselves — to be the best we can be. But that’s not always easy.

Global motivational speaker and award-winning author, Keith L. Brown, inspires hundreds of thousands of people every year.

Known as ‘Mr. I’m Possible,’ the Savannah native is also the host of this weekend’s SCCPSS Student Success Expo.

He joins the conversation to talk about his message to elevate, educate, and empower.