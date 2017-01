SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Changes are on the way for Savannah’s Art March and the pay-off should be huge.

Starting in April Art March will switch to a quarterly schedule, but never fear, First Fridays in the Starland District will be there each week for your arts indulgence.

Click on the video link to hear from Clinton Edminster and Heather MacRae from Art Rise on how the changes will benefit you and on the funding issues surrounding the city’s arts budget.