Sen. Graham meets with Army Secretary nominee Viola

WASHINGTON (WSAV) – President-Elect Donald Trump announced his nomination for Army Secretary, Vincent Viola.

On Jan. 5, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) released the following statement:

“Mr. Viola is the right man at the right time to lead the Army. I appreciate President-Elect Trump’s commitment to rebuild our military, particularly the Army. Mr. Viola’s real world experience will make him an exceptionally well-qualified Secretary of the Army.”

What are your thoughts on the nomination? Is he qualified in your opinion?