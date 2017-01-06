SCMPD searching for missing teen

By Published:
Courtesy: SCMPD
SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) –  Metro Police need the community’s help to find Justin Jackson, 17, who was last seen on the 200 block of Chapel Lake South at 7:11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Jackson is described as a black male, five feet ten inches in height and weighing 230 pounds. Jackson has hearing difficulties.

According to officials he was possibly wearing black and red tennis shoes when he was last seen.

It is also believed that he is traveling on foot.

He frequents the gazebo and pool in the Berwick area and may have a gun on him.

If you see him or know where he may be, do not approach him but, please call 911 immediately.

