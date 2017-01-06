Gov. Deal: Let Congress act first on health care

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s governor wants lawmakers to hold off on any significant changes to Medicaid until a new Republican Congress acts on its plan to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law and replace it.

Deal told The Associated Press in a Friday interview that he will use a portion of Wednesday’s State of the State address on to urge the GOP-controlled General Assembly not to “jump the gun.”

The Republican governor said making changes to the insurance program for low-income residents could put Georgia “in the embarrassing position” of undoing those policies next year.

Deal said he does want to expand mental health coverage to children younger than 5 on Georgia’s Medicaid and PeachCare programs. He also wants state law to allow pharmacists to dispense an overdose-reversing drug without a prescription.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)