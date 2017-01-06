Facebook torture teens have first appearance in court

Update

CHICAGO. (WSAV) — Those familiar with the recent events of the torture and kidnapping of a mentally disabled Chicago teenager; there are new developments in the case.

Today four suspects (two males and two females) will make their first appearance in court later today (Friday 01/06/17) — the purpose of the visit is for a bond hearing. The four suspects face hate crime charges for their attack which was live-streamed on Facebook.

CHICAGO. (WSAV) — An 18-Year-old male with special needs was tortured for an agonizing 30 minutes on a Facebook live-stream. The victim was targeted because he was mentally challenged. The details of the assault are even more gruesome.

The Attack

In the Facebook stream the 18-year-old is seen: tied up, mouth covered with a rag, and curled-over in the corner of the room. The attackers cut the victim’s forehead with a knife.

On top of all the trauma this man suffered- a more disturbing detail. He was taken out of the suburbs where he resides and left on his own for up to 48 hours.

Chicago police have stated the man was discovered roaming the streets in crisis. Police also said that it took the man most of the night to calm himself down from the attack. Authorities tried asking questions as part of the investigation; but were unsuccessful most of the evening due to the mans frantic state.

The Attackers

The torture carried out by alleged suspects went on for a daunting 30 minutes- this should hint at the nature and character of the suspects. There is little information as to why this assault occurred in the first place. The four attackers arrested are of African-American descent; 2 males and 2 females.

In the Facebook-stream the suspects can be heard shouting and taunting remarks at their victim, “Look at em… tied up.” They also mention President-Elect Donald Trump’s name and insinuate that the victim is a Trump supporter. Police are currently investigating if the attack was politically motivated.