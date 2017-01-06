Emergency warming shelter to open in Beaufort County

Beaufort County, SC – Due to cold temperatures being forecast this weekend, a warming shelter at Sea Island Presbyterian Church will be open, from 8 p.m. – 7 a.m., Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights, to ensure that Beaufort County residents have a safe place to stay warm.

The warming shelter will be located at 81 Lady’s Island Drive, Beaufort, SC 29907.

Meals will be provided each evening and morning. Snacks and water will also be available. Folks needing transportation to the shelter should call Non-Emergency Dispatch at (843) 524-2777.

For questions about the shelter or inquiries about volunteer opportunities, contact Barbara Thomas at acivilconversation@gmail.com.

