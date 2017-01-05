Winter weather headed for South Carolina this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The first snow of the season could show up this weekend in South Carolina.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for 13 counties in the Upstate and Midlands. The watch is in effect from Friday evening until Saturday afternoon.

Rain is expected to change to snow late Friday afternoon or early Friday evening and will continue through Saturday morning.

Forecasters say between 3 and 5 inches of snow is possible in the Upstate. Between 2 and 4 inches of snow is possible in Chesterfield and Lancaster counties.

The weather service says problems could continue after the snow stops because of the extremely cold temperatures expected across the region.

