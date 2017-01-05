Wayne County PD searching for missing man

JESUP, GA (WSAV) – The Wayne County’s Sheriff Office needs the public’s help to find Jacob Logan. He was last seen on Jan. 3 at 5:30 at Commonway in Jesup, GA.

According to officials, he left his home to head to his grandmother’s house in Terry Town, GA.

Logan is 24-year-old white male, with blue eyes and brown hair, standing six foot three inches, and weighs 18 pounds.

He may be driving a green, 2005 GMC Envoy with PLG4127 license plate.

If you have any information on his whereabout please contact the Wayne Co. Sheriff Office at (912)427-5992