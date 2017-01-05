Visitation restrictions at St. Joseph’s & Candler Hospitals due to flu concerns

Savannah (SJC) – Due to the rapidly increasing number of flu cases in our area, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Candler Hospital are implementing the following visitor restrictions to protect patients, visitors and co-workers:
- Do not visit any St. Joseph’s/Candler patient if you have any signs or symptoms of influenza.
- Children under the age of 18 are not permitted to visit any patients at St. Joseph’s/Candler.
- Those under the age of 18 cannot visit patients at the Telfair Birthplace at Candler Hospital unless they are the primary caretaker.
- Only children seeking treatment should come to the hospitals.
- Children under the age of 18 are not permitted to wait for family in any waiting area.
- Patients can only receive two visitors at a time.
Flu cases started increasing in November and peaked last week with outpatient visits for influenza-like illnesses at St. Joseph’s/Candler more than doubling the state baseline.
Flu-like symptoms include:
- Fever (100 degrees or more)
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Muscle/joint/body aches
- Headache
- Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
To help prevent the spread of the flu, officials encourage you to wash hands regularly, cover your cough and sneezes, and get the flu vaccine.