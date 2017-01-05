Visitation restrictions at St. Joseph’s & Candler Hospitals due to flu concerns

Savannah (SJC) – Due to the rapidly increasing number of flu cases in our area, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Candler Hospital are implementing the following visitor restrictions to protect patients, visitors and co-workers:

Do not visit any St. Joseph’s/Candler patient if you have any signs or symptoms of influenza.

Children under the age of 18 are not permitted to visit any patients at St. Joseph’s/Candler.

Those under the age of 18 cannot visit patients at the Telfair Birthplace at Candler Hospital unless they are the primary caretaker.

Only children seeking treatment should come to the hospitals.

Children under the age of 18 are not permitted to wait for family in any waiting area.

Patients can only receive two visitors at a time.

Flu cases started increasing in November and peaked last week with outpatient visits for influenza-like illnesses at St. Joseph’s/Candler more than doubling the state baseline.

Flu-like symptoms include:

Fever (100 degrees or more)

Cough

Sore throat

Muscle/joint/body aches

Headache

Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

To help prevent the spread of the flu, officials encourage you to wash hands regularly, cover your cough and sneezes, and get the flu vaccine.