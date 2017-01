Breaking: (AP) — Just moments ago WSAV was made aware of President-Elect Trump’s pick for the national intelligence Director position. President-elect Trump has selected former Indiana Senator. Dan Coats. More information on this development will be provided here on WSAV. Please Check back for updates.

