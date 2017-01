Now in its eighth year, the Student Success Expo continues to show the seamless transition between education and careers. Dr. Angie Lewis, Interim Senior Director The Office of College & Career Readiness and Bettina Polite-Tate join us at the table with information on what the festival has to offer.



More details:

Student Success Expo

Saturday, January 7

Savannah Mall

10 am – 3 pm

Click here for more information.