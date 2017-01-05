St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Groundbreaking in Pooler

POOLER, Ga.

One of the largest homebuilders in the country broke ground on a new project on Thursday morning, that will help raise money for the treatment of sick children.

Mungo Homes teamed up with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Pooler to create, and eventually give-a-away, a St. Jude Dream Home.

The home, worth an estimated $350,000, will be built inside Davenport at Savannah Quarters in Pooler.

“St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading how the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. So it is incredibly crucial that we have supporters throughout this nation and global that support our mission,” said Allison Brockmann, the Director of Development for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

You can enter for your chance to win the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway on April 11, 2017. WSAV News 3, a proud sponsor, will host a sell-a-thon, and that’s when you’ll have a chance to reserve a ticket. Each ticket is $100 and only 6,500 will be sold.

The St. Jude Dream Home will open for public viewing on Saturday, May 20th and will remain open to the public through Wednesday, June 28th, 2017.

All proceeds raised will go directly to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, ensuring that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

Click here to learn more about St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Click here to learn more about St. Jude Dream Homes being built in other states.