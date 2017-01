SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Metro Police are requesting the community’s help to locate Ralph Lovett, 84, who was last seen at 5 p.m. on Jan. 4 at this home in the 800 block of East 31st Street.

#SCMPDAlert Have you seen Ralph Lovett? Missing from 800 blk of E. 31st Jan. 4 @ 5pm. He was wearing blue pajamas. If you see him call 911! pic.twitter.com/N3jipT42Nt — SCMPD (@scmpd) January 5, 2017

Lovett was wearing blue pajamas when he was last seen. He is described as a black male wit ha bald head, standing five feet seven inches and weighing 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on Lovett’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.