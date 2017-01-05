SCMPD investigating West Savannah shooting

By Published:
shooting graphic

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – In the early morning of January 5, Metro police responded to the intersection of West Street and Walter Simmons Court and found Fredrick Washington, 18, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Washington was taken to Memorial University Medical Center in critical condition.

According to officials, they don’t believe this to be a random occurrence.

Anyone with any additional information on this case is asked to contact detectives on the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

