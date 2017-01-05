Our Hometown: Nikki Giovanni to speak at Georgia Southern’s MLK Celebration

World-renowned poet, writer, commentator, activist and educator Nikki Giovanni is the guest speaker for Georgia Southern University’s 2017 MLK Celebration.

Giovanni will present her speech, “The Right to Dream,” for the annual event which takes place 7 pm, Wednesday. Jan. 18 in the school’s Performing Arts Center, on Plant Drive in Statesboro.

It is free and open to the public.

The MLK Celebration helps aid opportunities for the campus and local community to gather and celebrate the life and legacy of late civil rights leader Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

