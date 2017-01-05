New stores coming to Bluffton

Bluffton, SC (WSAV) – Two big stores are just days away from opening in Bluffton and others big and small are right behind them.

A spokesperson announced Thursday that Sam’s Club will open its doors January 19th.

Shoppers can go next door to the brand new Walmart the following Wednesday.

According to a release, the Bluffton Sam’s Club will replace the Hilton Head Island club and will feature a new café and bakery as well as innovative shopping options, including Scan & Go which allows members to bypass the checkout line by scanning and paying for items on their smartphone.

Walmart customers will enjoy conveniences like a full pharmacy, fuel station and a free store pickup service.

Both sit off Highway 278 near Target.

Just a bit east, crews are steady working to get a new Hobby Lobby ready for an April open date.

A spokesperson tells News 3 the 55,000 square-foot store will bring 50 jobs paying up to 15.35 per hour.

Local business owners are expanding into Bluffton, too.

Pure Barre studio owner Kara Raehn is already at Hilton Head’s Shelter Cove but plans to open a new Bluffton studio in March.

“It’s fun, its growing, people are moving there,” Raehn said of why she chose to expand to Bluffton.

It’s a similar story with Local Pie pizza, opening Saturday in Old Town.

They started with a store on Hilton head and soon realized it was time to branch to Bluffton.

“We said we need to do another one and this is the place to do it,” Co-owner JR Richardson said. “We have an up and down season at Hilton head, and I believe we’ll be more steady in Bluffton,” he added.

What remains unknown is a plan for The Fresh Market, which was previously part of signage that announced stores coming along with Hobby Lobby.

When contacted by News 3, a public relations representative for the grocer wrote, “We cannot comment on any potential or rumored sites until they are publicly announced on The Fresh Market’s website.”