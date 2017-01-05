NASA releases images of Saturn’s moon

Savannah, Ga (WSAV/ WATE)

NASA released some amazing images showing the return of methane clouds to Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, Tuesday.

The clouds had vanished from the northern reaches of Titan of for several years.

According to NASA, the video was captured in October 2016. The time lapse video was created by combining photos that were taken every 20 minutes over the span of 11 hours.

It was created to help scientists observe the dynamics of cloud formation. The mission involving the study of Titan will continue in 2017