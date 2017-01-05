Metro investigates mall boulevard bank robbery

By Published:
metro-investigates-mall-boulevard-bank-robbery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) On January 5, 2017  Savannah-Chatham metropolitan police department’s robbery unit launched an investigation into a bank robbery that occurred at the south state bank, on the 400 block of mall boulevard.

Metro responded to the scene at approximately 1:30 pm after a suspect entered the business, displayed a gun and demanded cash. employees complied with the suspect’s demands.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction, possibly in a white vehicle. no injuries were reported. The suspect is described as a black male standing approximately 6-feet tall. during the incident he wore a dark-colored hooded jacket, a face covering, gloves and dark pants.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Or 

Forwarded to crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s