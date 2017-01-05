Like Fried Chicken? “Eat It & Like It” has an invite for you!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Eat It and Like It’s Jesse Blanco and B Historic Hotel are planning a Fried Chicken and Sparkling Wine night. Plus we have the details on the Foodies and Buddies and how it fights back against breast cancer.

Get your tickets to Eat It and Like It’s Fried Chicken and Sparkling Wine night at EatItAndLikeIt.com. It’s Thursday, January 12th at the B Historic Hotel in Savannah. You get unlimited Sweet Tea Fried Chicken and endless champagne.

Foodies and Buddies is Thursday, January 26th at the Nancy Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion. It’s FREE, but there are only 200 spots. Register at here.